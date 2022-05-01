Dharam Yoddha Garud actress Parul Chauhan REVEALS why she doesn't want kids

Dharam Yoddha Garud actress Parul Chauhan has been part of the TV industry for a long time now. She has been part of several popular TV shows including Sapna Babul Ka... Bidaai, Rishton Se Badi Pratha, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, and others. She gained a lot of fame with her role as Swarna in . Recently, Parul revealed about her personal life, why she does not want kids, her career gap of a few years, and more. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Jannat Zubair-Faisal Shaikh in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6 re-enters top 5 on TRP chart and more

In an interview with Etimes Parul said, "I was very casual about things. But after meeting (Thakkar, husband), I radically changed as a person. I realize now that I had no goals then. I never understood someone else's perspective. But all that is a thing of the past." She added saying that Chirag and she did not date and were introduced to her by co-actor . Slowly, she realised that Chirag has become his best friend. Parul said that their parents suggested that they should become husband and wife.

Parul said that she doesn't want to have kids at this point of time as she has other plans for the future. She said, "I am thinking that way. Aage kya hone wala hai, I can't say. Abhi mujhe nahi chahiye." Moreover, Parul even spoke about the down phase of her life and revealed that her body underwent a lot of hormonal changes due to which she developed severe acne. She said that she became thin and also consulted doctors as her face started getting spoiled. Duer to which, she did not want to face people.

On the work front, Parul is currently seen playing the role of Queen Rani Kadru in the fictional mythological show Dharam Yoddha Garud. Parul got married to Chirag in 2018.