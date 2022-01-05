Did Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni get secretly married? Actress' latest picture wearing a chooda keeps fans guessing

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni have been best friends for a long time now. Their friendship turned into a romantic relationship when Aly entered into Bigg Boss 14 house as a contestant to be her pillar of strength. Aly and Jasmin's chemistry left their fans amazed.