Television actress recently took to her Instagram and shared a picture of herself posing on the wet sand. The beautiful actress donned a grey shirt paired with purple pants and white sneakers. She completed her look with white and red chooda. Jasmin captioned the post as, "Shining and smiling." Well, Jasmin's post grabbed a lot of attention and fans were curious to see her. What caught the attention of fans was Jasmin's chooda. Yes, within no time, Jasmin and Aly Goni's fans flooded her comments section and were curious to know if the two were secretly married. "Omg the bangles... Did you and Aly get married?" one asked, while the other wrote, "Congrats". Another user clarified and said that the picture is a BTS photo from her music video Pyaar Karte Ho Na.

A few months back, Aly Goni had hinted that their marriage is on the cards. He tried an Instagram filter that predicted his wedding date and fans were eagerly waiting for him to make an announcement.

Jasmin and Aly Goni have been best friends for a long time now. Their friendship turned into their a romantic relationship when Aly entered into Bigg Boss 14 house as a contestant to be her pillar of strength. Inside the Bigg Boss 14 house, Aly and Jasmin's chemistry left their fans amazed. After the show ended, the two started dating and fans love to see them together.