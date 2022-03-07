Divya Agarwal opens up about Varun Sood's alleged relationship with Madhurima Roy

Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal recently clarified about Varun Sood's alleged relationship with Madhurima Roy. Actress Divya took to her Instagram stories and slammed netizens for blaming Madhurima for her and Varun Sood's break-up. She said that Madhurima is not the cause of their split. Divya tagged Madhurima and wrote, "@madhurimaroy.12 You are a sweetheart. Don't you worry..Love you." Madhurima replied saying, "To the ones spewing distasteful hate messages all over my profile, you guys really hit an all time low! Varun and you are dearest despite anything. Peace out man." Also Read - Divya Agarwal-Varun Sood, Karan Kundrra-Anusha Dandekar and more: TV couples who SHOCKED fans with their sudden breakup tales

Take a look at her post -

For the uninitiated, Divya shocked all her fans and followers on Sunday as she announced her split from longtime boyfriend Varun Sood. She took to her Instagram and wrote, "Life is such a circus! Try to keep everyone happy, expect nothing that's true but what happens when self love starts declining ?? No, I don't blame anyone for anything that's happening to me.. I feel worked up .. and that's okay .. I want to breathe and live for myself...that's okay! I hereby formally declare that I'm on my own in this life and would like to take my time to live the way I want to! No, it's not always necessary to have big statements, excuses and reasons for a decision. It's just my choice to step out of it. I really value and love all the happy moments I spent with him. He's a great guy! He will always be my best friend ❤️ Please respect my decision."

Later, she even reiterated that it was her decision to be alone. She wrote, "Dare any one say anything about Varun’s character.. not every separation happens because of character! He is an honest man! It’s my decision to be alone, no one has the right to speak anything rubbish! It takes a lot of strength to take decisions like these in life! Respect."

Fans of Divya and Varun were heartbroken with the news of their break-up and filled their comments section with heartfelt messages.