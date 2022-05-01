Erica Fernandes and Adaa Khan approached for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10? Here's what you need to know

Popular telly actresses and have been approached for the upcoming season of dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. The show had managed to rule the hearts of the audiences with contestants' talent. The show aired its 9th season in 2016 and it was judged by , , , and . Finally, the show is all set to return after 6 year long break with its new season. Also Read - Ira Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ileana D'cruz and 5 more Bollywood celebs who suffered from anxiety and clinical depression

Sources close to the show have told ETimes TV, that Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi fame Erica Fernandes and Naagin actress Adaa Khan have been approached for the upcoming season. Well, both the actresses have amazing dancing skills. RepReportedly, the actresses are currently not busy with any longer commitments but have a few music videos, and brand endorsements that are keeping them busy. There are chances that the divas might say yes to the show and participate in it. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is expected to go on floors in July or August first week.

Moreover, there are reports that , have been approached to be the judges on the show along with choreographer Farah Khan as the third judge.