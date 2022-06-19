Vishal Aditya Singh is all set to play the role of Parashuram in a show. The actor recently spoke his heart out about his marriage plans. Vishal who was linked with actress Sana Makbul during Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 said that the two share a strong friendship. Vishal even said that Sana is a special friend but they are not dating. Also Read - Father's Day 2022: Adaa Khan got THIS KEEDA from her dad [Exclusive]

In an interview with ETimes TV, Vishal said, "Sana is a dear friend and I like her a lot. We both share a great bond and I would like to always maintain this friendship." Vishal is happily single and said that he does not want to get married. The actor said that he is open to a live-in relationship and wants to know the person. Also Read - Hina Khan stuns at Times Fashion Week; Shaheer Sheikh joins netizens in praising her enthusiasm; says, 'HK is class apart' [View Pics]

Vishal seems to be focused on his career and said that he would love to be with someone but at the same time he would like to settle in his career. Also Read - Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin to get married soon? Ex-Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant talks about her marriage plans

On the work front, Vishal has been a household name for his roles in Begusarai, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, Chandrakanta, and many more. He even participated in Nach Baliye 9, Bigg Boss 13, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 reality shows. Vishal grabbed attention for his alleged relationship with . The two were in a relationship but parted ways after going through an ugly phase of their relationship.