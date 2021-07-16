Finally! Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati to premiere from THIS date

One of the most popular game shows Kaun Banega Crorepati is all set to return with its new season. Yes, finally the most-watched show on TV will return with a bang. Bollywood actor who is the host of the show will be back with the new season soon. The makers have successfully run 12 seasons of KBC and this time it will be the 13th season. Also Read - Sunny Leone puts up a lovely post as she moves into a new home with fam; says, 'Here we go baby love'

As reported by Telly Chakkar, the dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4 will be airing its finale on 29 August. As per reports, Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati will be premiering from 23 August onwards. There is no official confirmation about the same by the channel.

This time the format of the show will be a bit different due to COVID-19. This year, there will be a digital selection and screening process that will be held.

The first season of KBC began in 2000 and since then it has managed to win audiences' hearts. In the 12th season of KBC contestant, Nazia Nasim won ₹1 crore, and the last episode aired on 22 January 2021.

On the work front, Amitabh has Goodbye, Chehre, and Brahmastra in his kitty. Big B's upcoming film Chehre Emraan Hashmi and Jhund has been lined up for release next. He will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji's sci-fi trilogy Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.