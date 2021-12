Ghum Hai Kisike Pyaar Mein Upcoming Twist: Sai to part ways from Virat; decides to leave Chavan house

Ghum Hai Kisike Pyaar Mein Latest Twist 28 December 2021: In the current storyline of Ghum Hai Kisike Pyaar Mein, Shruti ruins Virat and Sai's relationship. Shruti gets successful in taking revenge on Virat. The makers of the show are trying their level best to make their serial dramatic. They are keeping the viewers hooked to the show with their high voltage drama. The entire Chavan family corners Virat after he misses Sai’s event where she was felicitated. Virat was then questioned by Sai about Shruti's presence in his life. Virat had no answers to Sai's questions about Shruti and was left speechless. Virat gets even more humiliated as Sai questions him about his relationship when he was staying with his wife in a hotel. Virat tells Sai he has not done anything wrong that will ruin their relationship. He tells Sai to give him some time to explain himself. Virat's behavior towards Shruti leaves Sai baffled. Sai decides to leave Virat and part her ways from him. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 5 upcoming twists: Sai to reveal shocking details about Shruti's child; Virat to slap Sai and more

In the upcoming episode of the show, Shruti and her newborn child's health deteriorates after delivery. On the same day, Sai will prepare to go and attend her college function along with her family. Sai will get upset as she will not find Virat anywhere. Virat will reach Sai's event a bit late due to Shruti's delivery. After reaching home, Mohit will make a shocking revelation about Virat. Mohit will leave everyone shocked as he will reveal that Virat has called Shruti his wife in front of everyone. Sai will get shocked listening to Mohit and Virat tries his level best in making others believe him. Sai will then call Virat a cheater and will also threaten to leave him forever. Virat will listen to Sai while Bhavani tries to calm her down. In anger, Sai calls the end of their relationship and will decide to move out of his life. Everyone including Virat will get stunned by Sai's decision. What will happen next?