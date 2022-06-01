Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is ruling audiences' hearts with its amazing storyline and plot. The makers are trying their level best to make their show number one. Audiences are in love with Sai and Virat's chemistry. The current episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is filled with lots of dramas and shocking twists. audiences were shattered after knowing that Sai got accused of Malhar's murder and this shocking change brought huge chaos to the show. Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash-Simba Nagpal's Naagin 6 suffers, Kundali Bhagya-Udaariyaan shine: Check 10 Most Liked Hindi TV shows

In the current episode, Sai got framed for a patient's death who was Jagtap's relative. Virat arrested Sai. But now, Jagtap will enter the Chavan house and ask for compensation for his cousin's death. Amid all this chaos, Sai will get pregnant and will share the news with Virat and his family.

Jagtap will try his level best to seek revenge. Jagtap will kidnap Sai and has no clue abiut her pregnancy. While, on the other hand, Samrat fights with Jagtap and gets back to Sai safely. But, while saving her Samrat loses his life. Samrat's dead leaves Chavan's shocked and Pakhi gets stunned to know that her husband is not alive.

Reportedly, there is news that Samrat is not dead. As per Tellychakkar.com, Samrat will return to Chavan's house. Meanwhile, Pakhi will play her next move and will ruin Sai and Virat's relationship. What will happen next?