Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein actors and Aishwarya Sharma recently completed one month of their marriage. The couple tied the knot on 30th November 2021 in an intimate ceremony. Their wedding was attended by their friends and family. Well, during an interview with ETimes, the actor spoke about his wedding and said that for them their marriage was a roller coaster ride as they were shooting for a daily as leads. Neil said, “I am a very simple guy who belongs to a simple family, and just like a normal Gujarati guy I like keeping things to myself only. Marriage for me is very sacred. I didn't want to carry the baggage of Neil the actor getting married, rather I wanted Neil, a simple guy getting married. And so I kept the wedding celebrations really simple and I enjoyed everything thoroughly. I never intended to keep my wedding a secret but before it happened I really didn't want to talk about it. Having said that, marriage for us was a roller coaster ride as we were also shooting for a daily as leads.” Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Fans trend 'Thank You Vankar', accuse him for spoiling Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma’s show

Neil and Aishwarya's wedding reception was also attended by legendary Bollywood actress . Neil said that Rekha was a part of their show in past and he gave her one call and told her that they were getting married. He even said that they would be happy if she joined for the celebrations. Rekha immediately said yes and agreed to be part of their celebrations. Neil said, “Rekha Ji had been a part of our show. I requested her to attend our wedding and she immediately agreed to do so. She asked me to keep it a secret since she wanted to surprise Aishwarya." Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Big TWIST on the way; Sai to perform Shruti’s surgery – Read Deets

On the work front, Neil plays the role of ACP Virat Chavan in Ghum Hai KisiKe Pyaar Mein, while Aishwarya essays the role of Patralekha Salunkhe in the show. Well, Neil is getting a lot of offers from reality shows including Bigg Boss. The actor said that he does not think he has the temperament for Bigg Boss. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Exhausted with stretched Virat-Sai track, fans SLAM makers for dragging it beyond boredom – read tweets