Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyar Meiin: Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt to sign their first endorsement deal as a couple? [Exclusive]

Television actors Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, who are currently seen as Virat and Pakhi in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are the most loved couples. The two tied the knot on November 30 in Ujjain and now are all set to do an ad together.