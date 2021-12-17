Television actors and Aishwarya Sharma, who are currently seen as Virat and Pakhi in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are the most loved couples. The two tied the knot on November 30 in Ujjain. The couple was in a relationship for more than a year before tying the knot. Well, we have a piece of good news for all #Neilkiaish fans. The lovely couple will be soon seen in an advertisement. Yes, you read that right. The trend of casting real-life couples in advertisements is pretty old and we have seen several B-town couple including Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan and more celebs being part of ads. Fans of these celebs love to watch their chemistry on-screen. This latest trend of casting real-life couples in an ad is spreading like a wildfire and Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt are the latest celebs to do a commercial together. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Latest Twist: Sai UPSET as Virat stays away from home the whole night

A source close to the actors informed Bollywoodlife.com that Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma will sign their first endorsement deal as a couple. The real-life pair will be seen in a home improvement brand's ad wherein the two will be romancing each other. This ad will surely be a treat for fans since they are not paired together on the show. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Latest Twist: Virat lambasts as Sai puts Shruti's life under threat

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt (@aisharma812)

Both Aishwarya and Neil are not paired alongside each other in their show, but their fans will get a chance to watch their adorable on-screen chemistry in this ad. Well, their sizzling hot chemistry will surely leave audiences wanting more. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin SPOILER ALERT: Virat shifts Shruti to a hotel; Sai reduced to tears by his changed behaviour

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt (@aisharma812)

On the work front, Aishwarya plays the role of Virat (Neil)'s ex-girlfriend and sister-in-law Pakhi. Well, in the show, their fans have not got a chance to see Neil and Aishwarya romancing. Are you excited to watch Neil and Aishwarya together in an ad?