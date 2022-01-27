Bigg Boss 13 ex-contestant Shehnaaz Gill celebrates her birthday today (January 27). The singer-actress turned 29 years old today and #SidNaaz fans are showering their love on her as they started trending #HappybirthdayShehnaazGill on Twitter. The 'Punjab ki Katrina' celebrated her special day with Brahmakumaris. The actress shared a series of pictures from her birthday celebration and captioned it as, 'thank you all for ur good wishes'. For the uninitiated, Bigg Boss season 13's winner late Sidharth Shukla, and his family are strong believers of the Brahmakumaris, and often Shehnaaz is seen spending quality time with sisters at Brahmakumaris. In the picture, Shehnaaz wore a purple outfit and looked beautiful as ever. She completed her look with specs and tied her hair into a ponytail. The actress looked stunning without make-up. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill adorably explains why she lost weight after her stint in Bigg Boss 13 – watch video

A few days back, Shehnaaz was at Brahmakumaris and had shared pictures of 'Tower of Peace,' 'Tower of Purity,' 'Tower of Knowledge,' 'the Supreme Soul' along with a beautiful sunflower picture. She also had a video conversation with sister BK Shivani. In the conversation, Shehnaaz revealed that she has become a patient and positive person in the past 2 years.

A video of Shehnaaz singing Raanjha song from Shershaah film went viral all over social media and left fans emotional. Well, Shehnaaz will grace the sets of Bigg Boss 15 and will pay him a special tribute to Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. Shehnaaz and Sidharth had won millions of hearts with their cute chemistry and made everyone fall in love with them. The finale for Bigg Boss 15 will air this weekend, on January 29 and 30, at 8 pm.