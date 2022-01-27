Bigg Boss season 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill turns a year older today (January 27). The 'Punjab ki Katrina' celebrates her birthday today and #SidNaaz fans are showering their love on her. Fans of Shehnaaz started trending #HappybirthdayShehnaazGill on Twitter and wishes her on a special day. The fans even shared heartfelt messages and posts for Shehnaaz. The fans took over Twitter and wished her by sharing memorable memories. One user wrote, “On this day, a star was born. That bright, shining star is you! Be your best self and sparkle all of the time. Wishing you a magical birthday. @ishehnaaz_gill #HBDShehnaazGill #HBDShehnaazGill.” While, other wrote, “A wonderful person always has a wonderful life. A role model always has someone looking up to them. Yes, I look up to you and I hope to be like you. Wishing you a Happy Birthday Meri Jaan! @ishehnaaz_gill #HBDShehnaazGill.” Also Read - BTS X Shehnaaz Gill: Jin dancing on Sadda Kutta Tommy is the best thing you will see today – Watch Video
Take a look at the fan messages - Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Bipasha Basu SLAMS Tejasswi Prakash for age-shaming Shamita Shetty; Shilpa Shetty thanks the Raaz actress
Shehnaaz's brother Shehbaz Badesha also wished his little sister as he wrote, 'We r one love u happy birthday puttu'. Ace photographer Daboo Ratnani shared a BTS still from one of their shoots and wrote, “Happy Birthday Shehnaaz . Here’s Wishing You Lots of Love, Luck & Laughter.” Designer and stylist Ken Ferns also wished her on the special day. Also Read - Happy Birthday Queen Shehnaaz Gill: Shehbaz Badesha wishes his sister with a sweet video, says ‘Rabb kare meri v umar tainu lage’ – Watch
Shehnaaz rose to fame with Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 and won hearts with her cute chemistry with late actor Sidharth Shukla. Their sweet nok-jhok impressed fans and they started rooting for the two. Fans even named them as #SidNaaz.
