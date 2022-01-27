Bigg Boss season 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill turns a year older today (January 27). The 'Punjab ki Katrina' celebrates her birthday today and #SidNaaz fans are showering their love on her. Fans of Shehnaaz started trending #HappybirthdayShehnaazGill on Twitter and wishes her on a special day. The fans even shared heartfelt messages and posts for Shehnaaz. The fans took over Twitter and wished her by sharing memorable memories. One user wrote, “On this day, a star was born. That bright, shining star is you! Be your best self and sparkle all of the time. Wishing you a magical birthday. @ishehnaaz_gill #HBDShehnaazGill #HBDShehnaazGill.” While, other wrote, “A wonderful person always has a wonderful life. A role model always has someone looking up to them. Yes, I look up to you and I hope to be like you. Wishing you a Happy Birthday Meri Jaan! @ishehnaaz_gill #HBDShehnaazGill.” Also Read - BTS X Shehnaaz Gill: Jin dancing on Sadda Kutta Tommy is the best thing you will see today – Watch Video

Take a look at the fan messages -

I hope your Birthday is as sweet as the cake. And the year to follow is filled with as much joy.#ShehnaazGill#HBDShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/J1RxP7lWfw — Priya Priti (@PriyaPriti9) January 27, 2022

I hope your birthday is full of sunshine and rainbows and love and laughter! Sending many good wishes to you on your special day. #HBDShehnaazGill — Maryam (shenuary) (@msajidmshaikh11) January 27, 2022

A wonderful person always has a wonderful life. A role model always has someone looking up to them. Yes, I look up to you and I hope to be like you. Wishing you a Happy Birthday Meri Jaan! ✨?@ishehnaaz_gill #HBDShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/i7DCqE2TC4 — Sonu✨#shehnuary (@isonubhoir) January 27, 2022

Shehnaaz's brother Shehbaz Badesha also wished his little sister as he wrote, 'We r one love u happy birthday puttu'. Ace photographer Daboo Ratnani shared a BTS still from one of their shoots and wrote, "Happy Birthday Shehnaaz . Here's Wishing You Lots of Love, Luck & Laughter." Designer and stylist Ken Ferns also wished her on the special day.

We r one love u happy birthday puttu pic.twitter.com/C6FXC80bNK — Shehbaz Badesha (@ShehbazBadesha) January 26, 2022

Shehnaaz rose to fame with 's reality show Bigg Boss 13 and won hearts with her cute chemistry with late actor Sidharth Shukla. Their sweet nok-jhok impressed fans and they started rooting for the two. Fans even named them as #SidNaaz.