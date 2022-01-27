Happy birthday Shehnaaz Gill trends on Twitter; SidNaaz fans share heartwarming messages for Bigg Boss 13 contestant

Bigg Boss season 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill celebrates her birthday today (January 27) and fans have been showering their love on the actress. Fans of Shehnaaz started trending #HappybirthdayShehnaazGill on Twitter and shared heartfelt messages for her.