Popular TV actress Helly Shah recently made heads turns at Cannes 2022 for unveiling her debut film Kaya Palat. Helly's Cannes debut was appreciated and applauded by the fans. She sets the red carpet on fire with her hotness quotient and slays it like a pro. Helly dazzled like never before in the beautiful outfit and fans could not take their eyes off her. Also Read - Cannes 2022: Urvashi Rautela exudes panache and proves she's a true fashionista [View Pics]

In an interview with IndiaToday.in Helly said that she went to Paris before returning to Mumbai. The gorgeous actress revealed that it was a dream come true for her. Helly even recounter her walk on the red carpet, but she was certainly disappointed with the Indian designers. “We reached out to all Indian designers almost a month before the scheduled Cannes red carpet walk. Earlier, they said that they would share but when my manager tried reaching out to the designers closer to the date, everyone started saying ‘Oh, we can’t do it’ or were unresponsive,” Helly said. Also Read - Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone dons a long body fit gown; netizens ask, 'Anaconda ke khal ka bana hai kya?'

Helly thanked Shantanu and Nikhil that they helped her with the stunning ensemble. She said, “Only Shantanu and Nikhil were kind enough to share two outfits of theirs without any conditions. Because I was representing an Indian film at Cannes, I wanted to be sure of wearing an Indian ensemble for my debut as I’m also representing India, but the response was disappointing. I am thankful to Shantanu and Nikhil for taking care of my ensemble. It looked stunning, and I received many compliments for the same. It was not less than a red-carpet look.” Also Read - Cannes 2022: Urvashi Rautela says Leonardo DiCaprio complimented her, 'I was waking up pinching myself'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Helly Shah (@hellyshahofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Helly Shah (@hellyshahofficial)

Helly has been part of the TV industry for a long time now and was seen in shows like Swaragini and Ishq Mein Marjawan 2.