Here's how Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly chills after a hectic day of shoot – view pic

The most popular show Anupamaa has always managed to grab everyone's attention with its unique storyline and plot. The makers are leaving no stones unturned in making their show the best. The entire country is lauding the entire cast and crew of the show for their exceptional performances. Anupamaa has always topped the TRP charts and maintain its first position. Fans are in awe of actress 's superb on-screen presence.

Actress Rupali essays the lead role of Anupamaa in the show and recently she shared a cute picture of her on Instagram. In the picture, the actress donned comfy clothes and looked beautiful as ever. Rupali gave a glimpse of her time relaxing at home after a super hectic day at the shoot. On Wednesday, the actress shared a picture wherein she was seen lying on her sofa with a blanket. She penned a short caption and revealed what she does after a hectic day at work. "I know what I did last night Go home, put ur feet up, watch Anupamaa and just laze away."

Take a look at her post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

Rupali already won audiences' hearts with her role as Monisha Siingh Sarabhai on Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai and now she is ruling hearts with her performance as Anupamaa.

Last week, the cast of Anupamaa met Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborthy. Rupali shared pictures with the actor and even thanked him for gracing the set of the show.