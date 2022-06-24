Popular television actress has become a household name now. The diva recently walked down the ramp and left everyone goes weak in knees with her hot and sizzling avatar. The drop-dead gorgeous actress visited Cannes earlier this year and her appearance left everyone stunned. Hina made her Cannes debut in 2019 and left her fans impressed with her stunning avatars. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Shivangi Joshi reveals all about her bond with Jannat Zubair and Rubina Dilaik; calls Faisal Shaikh 'sweetheart'

In an interview ETimes TV, Hina spoke about her experience of attending the prestigious festival Cannes that happened after two years of gap post the pandemic. She said that as compared to 2019, everything was more decked up. Hina said, 'Aisa lag raha tha ki koi mela chal raha hai udhar!'. Also Read - TRP Week 24: Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa retains top spot despite flak from fans; Banni Chow Home Delivery is the new star on the charts

She further added saying that she was better prepared this year for Cannes as she knew what she was going to do there. Hina said that in 2019 she received immense love for her red carpet appearance and it had added to her popularity. Hina did a lot of research and preparation about her outfits and how she would present herself. Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash's redemption in Naagin 6, Kundali Bhagya’s new twist impress fans – Check 10 Most-Liked TV shows of the week

Ont he work front, Hina made her TV debut with and managed to win hearts with her performance as Akshara. She was later seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Naagin 5. She even participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Bigg Boss 11.