Holi 2022: Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat reunite to celebrate the festival; PraNiSha fans beam with joy

Bigg Boss 15's former contestant Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty, and Pratik Sehjapal reunited for Spy Bahu Rang Barse 2022 and their PraNisha fans are going gaga over their latest reunion.