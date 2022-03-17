Holi is just around the corner and viewers will thoroughly enjoy themselves as there is a grand event planned by the Colors channel. Yes, you read that right! Spy Bahu Rang Barse 2022 is a grand Holi event wherein several celebs will be seen gracing the stage and will entertain the audiences. Recently, Bigg Boss 15's former contestant Nishant Bhat, , and Pratik Sehjapal graced the event and their PraNisha fans are going gaga over their latest reunion. Shamita, Pratik, and Nishant share a strong bond and their friendship has grown stronger since Bigg Boss 15. The trio is often spotted together. Also Read - Holi 2022: Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma to Rajkummar Rao-Patralekha: These popular TV and Bollywood couples will celebrate their first Holi together

Recently, Shamita shared a boomerang video, wherein the three looked quite excited as they had loads of fun at the Holi event. Shamita added a hashtag of 'PraNisha' on the reel. In the video, Shamita, Nishant, and Pratik were seen standing together, posing and smiling. The three were dressed in traditional attires. Shamita and Nishant choose to wear colourful outfits, while Pratik donned an all-white look for Holi.



Spy Bahu Rang Barse 2022 event is a special Holi function for the promotion of the Spy Bahu which Sana Sayyad and in main roles.