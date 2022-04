Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan winner Akash Singh REVEALS his dream is to work with THIS Bollywood superstar

Akash Singh became the winner of Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan. In an interview with Pinkvilla, the phenomenal dancer spoke about his journey on the reality show and also revealed his dream of working with . Akash said that during the time of the audition, he did not know whether he will win or not as there were many talented people who had participated in the show. He further continued saying that after entering the show, he worked harder and grabbed the trophy. Also Read - Hunarbaaz: New saasu ma Neetu Singh celebrates Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding; dances on Dholida with Karan Johar [WATCH VIDEO]

Akash even said that he has received an immense amount of love and respect from judge . He said that he has a dream of working in the film industry and he will work harder to achieve his dream. Akash continued by saying that if given a chance to choreograph for any artist in the future he wants to work with Akshay Kumar. Akash said, "My dream is to work with Akshay Kumar, and I am sure if I work hard, that too will happen. I got a chance to perform in front of him too."