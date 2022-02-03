Ace-comedian Bharti Singh is all set to embrace motherhood with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa for the first time. The two are on cloud nine these days as they will welcome their baby soon. Well, recently Bharti shared two videos on her Instagram stories and narrated a scary incident that had happened on the sets of the reality show, Hunarbaaz. In the video, Haarsh was seen scolding his wife, Bharti, for not being careful while working as she was about to fall. Haarsh was taken aback by the scary incident, but Bharti could not help but showed some love to her hubby. In the second video, the two made everyone laugh with their funny banter as Bharti shouted at Haarsh and told him to apologize to her for scolding her. Haarsh could not stop but plant a sweet kiss on her cheeks. Aren't Bharti and Haarsh the cutest? Also Read - Hunarbaaz: Parineeti Chopra calls Shehnaaz Gill's journey 'inspiring'; asks Karan Johar to find her a 'shohar'

A few weeks back, Colours TV had shared behind-the-sets clips from the Hunarbaaz show, wherein Bharti was seen working on the sets of their show despite being pregnant. Bharti is trying to normalize the concept of women working even during their pregnancies and said that everyone is taking care of her. Bharti and Haarsh inspire each one of us with their principles and manage to set love goals. On the work front, Bharti and Haarsh are seen hosting the reality show Hunarbaaz and the two manage to tickle funny bones with their cute banter.