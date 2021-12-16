Imlie Spoiler Alert: Imlie teaches Aryan a lesson for his badtameezi; pushes his car off the office building

Imlie 15 December 2021, episode 341, SPOILER ALERT: In the coming episode, Imlie pushes Aryan's car and throws it out of the window from the office building. Aryan grabs Imlie in anger and yells at her for her 'gawarpan'.