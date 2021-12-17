Imlie Spoiler Alert: After Aditya-Malini's wedding, Aparna wants Imlie and Aryan to get married

Imlie 17 December 2021, episode 343, SPOILER ALERT: In the upcoming episode, Aparna sees Aryan taking care of Imlie and feels that he is a deserving life partner for her. She plans of getting both Aryan and Imlie married. What will happen next?