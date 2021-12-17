Imlie Spoiler Alert: After Aditya-Malini's wedding, Aparna wants Imlie and Aryan to get married

Imlie 17 December 2021, episode 343, SPOILER ALERT: In the current episode of Imlie, Aditya and Imlie are facing a difficult time in their lives. Aryan gets irritated with Aditya as he ruined Imlie's happiness. He swears to take revenge on him and ruin his marriage with Malini. Imlie plans to teach Aryan a lesson for life and pushes his car and throws it out of the window from the office building. Aryan grabs Imlie in anger and yells at her for her 'gawarpan'. In the upcoming episode, Malini would blame Anu for calling Imlie to cover their wedding. She fears thinking if Aditya and Imlie would meet and confront each other. During that confrontation, Aditya will come to know that Imlie did not send the divorce papers and he will go back to her. On the other hand, the Tripathi's are not happy with Aditya and Malini's wedding. While Aparna feels that Aditya will never marry Malini and knows that he is just trying to show Imlie down. Also Read - TRP Report Week 49: Anupamaa soars HIGHER than ever, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 ratings improve

Aparna even feels that Aryan is the deserving life partner for Imlie who cares for her happiness. She decides to meet Narmada for Imlie and Aryan's marriage alliance. Aditya will be shocked to know about Imlie's marriage. On the other hand, Malini is afraid of losing Aditya and tries her level best to be with him. She even targets Aparna and makes her fall. She tries to woo Aparna and wants to be in her good books. Also Read - Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie and more — Most SHOCKING upcoming twists in Top 5 TV shows this week

What will happen next? Will Aryan and Imlie get married? Will Aditya stop Imlie's wedding? Stay tuned for more updates on Imlie on Bollywoodlife.com. Also Read - Imlie Spoiler Alert: Imlie teaches Aryan a lesson for his badtameezi; pushes his car off the office building