Imlie Spoiler Alert: Anu raises her hand to slap Imlie; Aryan jumps in to protect her

Imlie 22 December 2021, episode 348, SPOILER ALERT: In the current episode of Imlie, Aditya went on his knees for Malini and the two posed for romantic photoshoot pictures. Instead of getting jealous, Imlie tells Aditya to keep the kiss. He gets irked with her as he wanted to make Imlie jealous. She encourages him to go near Malini. The Tripathi family announces Sangeet function with a Bollywood theme and Aditya-Malini decides to dress up as Devdas and Paro. Imlie gets emotional and Anu starts taunting her. Aryan makes a grand entry as Raj from and Imlie dresses as . Audiences will witness the cute bonding of Aryan-Imlie as they dance Aditya and Malini's sangeet. Aditya and Malini will get annoyed seeing them happy. Also Read - Imlie Shocking Twist : Imlie agrees to marry Aryan in the same mandap as Aditya and Malini

In the upcoming episode of Imlie, Malini's mother Anu starts laughing looking at Imlie. She tries to shame Imlie and makes fun of her for not knowing English. Even Imlie gives a befitting reply to Anu and even puts her down. On the other hand, Aditya's mother gets happy seeing Imlie and wishes God to always keep her happy. Imlie applies Mehendi on Malini's hand and wrote 10/10 on her palm. Malini gets angry seeing Imlie's design and shouts at her. Anu screams at Imlie for spoiling her daughter's mehendi. She raises her hand on Imlie but Aryan comes to her rescue. He tells Anu to not raise her voice as his contract has mentioned that no one will insult his staff. He even tells Anu that they are covering the marriage minutely and tells her that she should not be caught in a legal issue. He even tells Anu that she has been jailed once. Malini gets tensed seeing Imlie happy. What will happen next? Also Read - SAY WHAT! Imlie's Aditya aka Gashmeer Mahajani to leave the show for THIS reason