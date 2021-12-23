Imlie 23 December 2021, episode 349, SPOILER ALERT: In the current episode of Imlie, Malini's mother Anu mocks Imlie and starts taunting her. She tries to shame Imlie and makes her guilty. Imlie gives a befitting reply to Anu. Aditya's mother gets happy seeing Imlie and prays for her happiness. Imlie applies Mehendi on Malini's hand and wrote 10/10 on her palm. Malini gets angry seeing Imlie's design and screams at her. Anu scolds her spoiling her daughter's mehendi and raises her hand on her. Aryan comes to Imlie's rescue and tells Anu to not raise her voice as his contract has mentioned that no one will insult his staff. Also Read - From Anupamaa to Imlie: Times when TV shows COPIED iconic Bollywood scenes to boost TRPs

He even tells Anu that they are covering the marriage minutely and tells her that she should not be caught in a legal issue. He even tells Anu that she has been jailed once. Malini gets irritated seeing Imlie happy. Aryan and Imlie agreed to marry each other. Even Namrata reaches the venue with her daughter at the Tripathi house. She sees Imlie performing puja with Aryan and gets happy seeing them together. Namrata wants Imlie and Aryan to marry as she finds her as the ideal girl for her son. Arpita agrees with Narmada's decision and feels Imlie deserves a better guy in her life. Aryan tries to stop Narmada.

In the upcoming episode of Imlie, Imlie agrees to teach a lesson to Aditya and makes a deal with Aryan. Both Imlie and Aryan decide to make a deal of their marriage to teach Aditya a lesson for life. What will happen next? Stay tuned for more updates on Imlie.