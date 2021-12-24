Imlie 24 December 2021, episode 350, SPOILER ALERT: In the current episode of Imlie, Imlie agrees to teach a lesson to Aditya. Both Imlie and Aryan decide to make a deal of their marriage. During Mehendi ceremony, Anu insults Imlie a lot and Aryan gets to know that Imlie is Malini's half-sister. Aryan gets shocked to know this information. His clothes also get spoiled due to mehendi. While changing his clothes, Aryan will learn about Aditya family's loan. He will decide to take advantage of his weakness. Also Read - Imlie Spoiler Alert: Imlie and Aryan make a shocking deal; decide to teach Aditya a lesson he will remember for life

In the upcoming episode of Imlie, Aditya will refuse to dance with Imlie. While Aryan will hold Imlie's hand in front of everyone. Aryan will dance to DDLJ song along with Imlie. Seeing Aryan and Imlie together, Namrata will start making plans for their wedding. According to Narmada, Imlie is the perfect daughter in law and Aryan is the perfect man for her. Seeing Aryan and Imlie's romantic dance, Aditya will leave the venue in anger. During the ceremony, Aparna tells that she wants Imlie to get married again. On the other hand, Imlie will try to fix Malini's mehendi and at the same time, Malini's mehendi will be applied to her hands also. The first letter of Aditya's name will be printed on Imlie's palm. Malini will taunt Imlie. What will happen next?