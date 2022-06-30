Imlie: Fahmaan Khan shares a ROMANTIC picture with co-star Sumbul Touqeer; Arylie fans call them 'best couple'

Imlie actors Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer are one of the most popular television jodi that has grabbed everyone's attention with their sizzling chemistry. Imlie co-stars have won over the audience with their performances as Aryan and Imlie. Recently, Fahmaan took to social media and shared a romantic picture from the upcoming episode. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash lash out at hateful solo fans, Imlie's Fahmaan Khan completes 200 episodes as ASR and more

In the picture, Fahmaan and Sumbul can be seen dancing while holding each other's hands. Fahmaan looks handsome in a black three-piece suit while Sumbul looks ravishing in a maroon saree. He captioned the post as, "Are you ready for #Arylie on the floor?? Coz we're ready with it. #imlie."

Have a look at it -

Within no time, the picture went viral on social media and #Arylie fans went gaga over their favourite jodi's picture. They filled the comments section as they poured love for the couple. One user commented, "Best couple Arylie in the world", while another wrote, "Best show imlie usse bhi best #Arylie."

Fahmaan entered the show to play the role of Aryan a few months back. His entry increased the TRP of the show and fans loved seeing his chemistry with Imlie.