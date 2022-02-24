Imlie fame Sumbul Touqeer Khan REVEALS her hidden talent and you will be stunned - watch video

Actress Sumbul Touqeer Khan is currently seen playing the role of Imlie in the show. Imlie is ruling the TRP charts with its amazing storyline and plot. It has become the most successful show on TV and the makers leave no stones unturned in making their shows interesting. Well, Sumbul never leaves an opportunity to stun her fans with her acting chops. Do you know, apart from being a fab actor, Sumbul is a great dance performer? Well, do not believe us, here is a video of Sumbul dancing on ALTÉGO, song, and aced it like a pro! Within no time, her fans and followers filled her comments section with love and even raised her killer dance moves. Also Read - Imlie: Sumbul Touqeer FINALLY opens up on Manasvi Vashisht replacing Gashmeer Mahajani; uses THIS word to describe him

BollywoodLife Awards 2022 is here and VOTING lines are NOW OPEN. Vote for Best Actor below:



To Vote in other categories log on to awards.bollywoodlife.com Also Read - Imlie: Sumbul Touqeer and Manasvi Vashisht TV show ropes in THIS popular actress for exciting new role – deets inside

Watch the video here - Also Read - Not Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna, but this onscreen jodi tops the list of most romantic jodi on TV – view pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sumbul Touqeer Khan (@sumbul_touqeer)

Fams are in love with Sumbul's hot avatar and her flexi moves. One iser commented saying, 'Wohooo ?❤️ when my angel become angle ? ...... flexible ladki', while another wrote, 'Sumbul touqeer#??? nice imli'. Her fans even called her 'best dancer'.

Sumbul started her journey by auditioning in a popular reality show as a child artist as she loved being in front of the camera. Then she participated in several plays and dance competitions. The actress started her TV debut with Jodha Akbar where she played the role of Mehtab. She was later seen in Waaris and Chandragupta Maurya. In 2019, the actress made her Bollywood debut with the Article 15 film.