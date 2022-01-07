Imlie: Gashmeer Mahajani to exit; THIS actor to replace him in Aditya's role

Popular television actor Gashmeer Mahajani is all set to bid adieu to his famous show Imlie. The actor on Wednesday made an official announcement on his social media account about him quitting Imlie. He captioned the post as, 'Unthread-Unplug-Detach-Cut-Gone (sic)'. Actor Gashmeer who is currently seen playing the role of Aditya Tripathi in the show has put down his papers.