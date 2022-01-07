Imlie: Gashmeer Mahajani to exit; THIS actor to replace him in Aditya's role

Popular television actor Gashmeer Mahajani is all set to bid adieu to his famous show Imlie. The actor on Wednesday made an official announcement on his social media account about him quitting Imlie. He captioned the post as, 'Unthread-Unplug-Detach-Cut-Gone (sic)'. Actor Gashmeer who is currently seen playing the role of Aditya Tripathi in the show has put down his papers. A source was quoted by ETimes saying, "This did not happen overnight. Gashmeer had put in his papers a few weeks ago. The makers were however trying to convince him to stay back since he is the face of the show and the track focuses on him and female lead Sumbul Touqeer Khan. But all efforts went in vain when the producer Gul Khan wasn't able to agree to some of the terms and conditions laid down by Gashmeer." Also Read - Imlie Latest Twist: Aditya decides to leave Malini; Aryan puts former's life in danger

Well, Gashmeer decided to quit the show as he has to shoot for his Marathi films and web. The source further added saying, "It was quite clear from the first day of the shoot that Gashmer will continue to shoot for his Marathi films and web alongside Imlie, to which the makers had agreed. But as the story progressed and the show started doing well, Gashmeer was not able to take up other projects. He reportedly gave only 10 days in a month to the makers to shoot his sequence which was not enough. After a lot of discussions, Gashmeer finally quit the show. His last day will be in mid-January."

The makers of Imlie started looking for a replacement and have even finalized an actor to play Aditya's role in the show. According to a report in Tellychakkar, the makers have shortlisted Aditya Tiwari for the role. A source close to the show was quoted saying, 'he is shortlisted, and he is to yet seal for final meetings with the makers.'

The current episode of Imlie revolves around Aditya, Imlie, Malini, and Aryan. Malini got married to Aditya and later revealed that she had sent divorce papers to him. After knowing the truth, Aditya decides to leave Malini and go to Imlie. But on the other hand, Aryan does not want Imlie to be with Aditya. He plans to take his revenge and puts Aditya's life in danger.