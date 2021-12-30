In the current episode of Imlie, Aditya decides to remarry Imlie and tells Malini he will not marry her. Malini loses her calm and fumes in anger. Seeing Malini upset, Anu plans to kidnap Imlie. Aditya messages Imlie as he wants to meet her and clear all the misunderstandings. But instead of Imlie, Aryan reads Aditya's message. Aryan then deletes the message as he wants Imlie to stay happy and be away from Aditya. On the other hand, Aparna tells Imlie to talk to Aditya and give him a chance. Imlie understands and plans to meet Aditya. But, Anu's driver locks Imlie inside the car and she is unable to get herself out from it. Also Read - Anupamaa shocking twist: Bapuji wants Anupamaa to marry Anuj; Rakhi Dave to create problem in Shah house

Aditya waits for Imlie in the temple, but she does not reach him. While, on the other hand, Malini waits for Aditya. Aryan will see bloodstains on the car and gets to know that Imlie has been locked inside it. He runs to rescue her.

Watch the promo here -

In the upcoming episode, Aditya gets angry at Imlie for not meeting him and in anger, he returns to his wedding mandap. On the other hand, after coming out of the car Imlie runs to meet Aditya. In a rage of anger, Aditya decides to marry Malini and shouts as he enters the mandap. He even calls out Imlie and Aryan's names. but the two do not reach the venue. He gets to know that both Imlie and Aryan are together. Aditya breaks Imlie's heart as he marries Malini. The entire Tripathi family gets upset seeing Aditya and Malini married. Meanwhile, Imlie will reach the venue and will get heartbroken seeing Aditya and Malini married. What will happen next?