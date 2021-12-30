Imlie upcoming twist: Aryan turns overprotective towards Imlie; wants her to stay away from Aditya

Imlie latest twist 30 December 2021 episode no 354: In the upcoming episode of Imlie, Aryan reads Aditya's message which he had sent to Imlie. Aryan deletes the message as he turns overprotective towards Imlie. He wants Imlie to stay away from Aditya and be happy.