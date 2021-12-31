Imlie latest twist: Imlie promises to begin a new life with Aryan and forget Aditya

The current track of Imlie is focused on Malini and Aditya's wedding. There is a lot of drama happening in there. Viewers were quite eager to know if Aditya will marry Malini or will he remarry Imlie. The makers of the show have kept the viewers hooked to their current plot. In the current episode of Imlie, Aditya denied getting married to Malini and told her that he will remarry Imlie. Malini loses her calm and gets upset. Anu gets angry at Imlie for ruining Malini's happiness and plans to destroy her. Aditya messages Imlie and tells her to meet at the temple. Also Read - Imlie: Makers called 'hypocrites' for whitewashing Malini's character; EXPOSE MALINI IN IMLIE trends on Twitter – read tweets

Instead of Imlie, Aryan reads Aditya's message and deletes it. On the other hand, Anu's driver kidnaps Imlie and locks her inside the car. Aryan does not want Imlie to meet Aditya and wants her to be happy. Aditya gets angry at Imlie as she does not reach the temple to meet him. He goes to the wedding mandap and calls Imlie and Aryan's names. After calling several times, when the two do not come he gets to know that both Imlie and Aryan are together. In anger, he tells Malini he will marry her.

On the other hand, Aryan searches for Imlie and sees bloodstains on the car. He gets to know about Imlie and gets her out of the car. After coming out of the car, Imlie rushes to meet Aditya. She gets heartbroken after seeing Aditya in the groom's attire. She cries her heart out after seeing Aditya and Malini married. The entire Tripathi family gets upset seeing Aditya and Malini together.

In the upcoming episode of Imlie, she tells Aditya to give her one year of her life back. Aditya gives Imlie a gift of his wedding and tells her to forget the past. Aditya's harsh words will affect Imlie. Malini gets happy seeing Imlie heartbroken.

Watch the promo -

Seeing Imlie upset, Aryan will try to cheer her up. He will be seen motivating her and she will gather all the courage and become even stronger. She promises to forget Aditya and move on in her life.