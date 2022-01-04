Imlie Latest Twist: Malini REVEALS sending divorce papers to Aditya; Aryan becomes the owner of Tripathi house

In the upcoming episode of Imlie, Malini reveals that she had sent divorce papers to Aditya. Both Imlie and Aditya get shocked knowing the truth. On the other hand, Aryan will soon become the owner of Aditya's house. He will take revenge on Aditya as he made Imlie suffer. He will then throw Aditya and his family out from the Tripathi house.