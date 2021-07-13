Indian Idol 12: Bollywood's iconic on-screen jodi Dharmendra and Anita Raaj to grace the show

Popular singing reality shows Indian Idol season 12 has been grabbing a lot of attention these days and have kept the viewers hooked to their show. The makers, contestants, and judges are leaving no stones unturned in making their show even more interesting to watch. Well, the upcoming weekend episode of the singing reality show will witness Bollywood's He-man actor along with the versatile actress Anita Raaj. Also Read - Cops land at Chhoti Sardaarni actress Anita Raaj's house after neighbours lodge complaint for entertaining guests amidst lockdown

Actor Dharmendra will be seen dressed in a casual avatar and actress Anita Raj will be seen in a black outfit. Their presence on the show will remind everyone of the golden days back then.

Bollywood actors, Dharmendra and Anita's presence on the stage will showcase their everlasting chemistry and create the same old magic on audiences. It will be a special treat for all Dharmendra and Anita's fans to see them on the screen after a long time.

Dharmendra and Anita have worked together in several films, and the two will be seen sharing their stories and experiences on the stage. The actors will be seen having a gala time with judges , , and . After Ashish's elimination, now there are 6 contestants left in the show including Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya, Sayli Kamble, Mohammad Danish, and Nihal Tauro.

Actress Anita is currently seen playing the negative character in Choti Sarrdaarni show.