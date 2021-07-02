Indian Idol 12 contestant Mohd Danish on how he handles trolls; says 'won’t say that it doesn’t affect me, but I let my singing answer them'

Popular singing reality show contestant Mohd Danish has always mesmerized audiences with his magical voice. He manages to leave the judges, critics, and audiences awestruck with his talent. Well, recently the contestant opened up about him getting trolled for his style of singing. Instead of getting affected by the trollers and haters, Mohd Danish is working on his craft to prove his versatility and make a place in the hearts of trollers. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: After Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal, Nihal Tauro gets a grand welcome in his hometown – watch video

In an interview with a web portal, Danish said, “I won’t say that trolls don’t affect me. It does but then I don’t let such things worry me; I am trying hard so that I can please people who expect much more from me. Some say that my singing is more about noise however, judges at the show as well as other learned guests have showered praises for those performances. Anyway, at the end of the day, I just want to make everyone happy with my singing!” Also Read - Indian Idol 12: ‘We are proud of you,’ says Sonu Kakkar after Shanmukhapriya’s rendition of Cham Cham Cham – watch video

The contestant Danish is leaving no stone unturned in improving his singing and feels he is moving in the right direction to become a successful playback singer in the future. “I never thought that I will get so much popularity and meri kala (art of singing) will reach worldwide. I just wanted to make a name in the music industry and Indian Idol is a platform that I always knew would lead to it. Now I want to realise my dream of singing for Salman (Khan) sir, Shahrukh (Khan) sir, (AR) Rahman sir and other big composers,” said Danish. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: From Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya and other contestants, who will be the top 4 finalists? – Vote now

Danish has learnt singing from his grandfather Ustad Afzal Khan, maternal grandfather Ustad Irshad Ahmed Warsi, and Iqbal Soni. The contestant is trained in classical music and says that he wants to be a complete performer. He even added saying that he does not want to get stuck in one zone and wants to try all genre music.

Danish who hails from Muzaffarnagar has earlier participated in another reality show and said that he has been trying at all levels since his journey took off from his hometown. He further said that his birthplace is infamous for wrong reasons but he wants the place to be known for its cultural heritage. He even suggested that Muzaffarnagar should be called Mohabaatnagar.