Indian Idol 12 fame Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal land in legal trouble; read details

Indian Idol 12 fame Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal have landed in legal trouble. Yes, you read that right! The two popular singers refused to shoot and promote the music album by M/s Octopus Entertainment Pvt Ltd. Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association were approached by M/s Octopus Entertainment Pvt Ltd. informed that M/s Sony Pictures Network India Private Limited had signed an agreement with them for providing services of Pawandeep and Arunita. The two were signed by their member for a romantic album of 20 songs. Also Read - Arunita Kanjilal shows off her goofy side while posing with Pawandeep Rajan [PICS]

Reportedly the agreement read, "Sony had agreed to provide services of both the artistes, and the commitment was made before they became the winners of Indian Idol. Their member at great expense had announced the launch of the album at a press conference but the artistes did not cooperate with the producer after shooting for one song. First Arunita and after that Pawandeep stopped cooperating with the producer in shooting and for the promotion and release of the songs despite Sony’s commitment. When Sony was informed they did not take any action but instead were supportive of the artist and when IMPPA asked Sony for their comments, they refused to do so saying that this particular company of Sony was not a member of IMPPA but other companies of Sony were. They said this company only deals with producer members for matters of films,web series as well as serials. Therefore, IMPPA has requested them to ensure that no injustice is done with the producers and the artists perform the services which they will have committed on behalf of the artist." Also Read - Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal are blessed with a baby girl; says 'father Udit Narayan is in shock'

Both Pawandeep and Arunita won millions of hearts with their exceptional singing performances and their chemistry. Currently, Arunita and Pawandeep are in the US along with Sayli Kamble and Mohammad Danish for a tour and they will be performing in different cities. Also Read - Pawandeep Rajan-Arunita Kanjilal in a relationship? From viral wedding photos to holding hands – 7 times Indian Idol 12 duo set fans wondering

Earlier, Pawandeep and Arunita grabbed attention when she attended his sister's wedding. The two were seen acing the twinning game and looked adorable together.