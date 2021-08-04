Indian Idol 12: 5 times when fans raised questions and were left disappointed by the judges

The singing reality shows Indian Idol season 12 is all set for its grand finale. Currently, the show has got its top 6 contestants including Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, Nihal Tauro, Sayli Kamble, and Shanmukhapriya. The most popular Indian Idol 12 has always been in news for various reasons. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Nisha Rawal's Bigg Boss participation rumours amidst legal battle with Karan Mehra, Aishwarya Sharma inks Neil Bhatt's name on her hand and more

The grand finale of Indian Idol 12 will take place on August 15 and the makers have announced 12 long hours grand finale. The contestants are trying their level best to win audiences' hearts with their exceptional singing performances and are fighting hard to grab the trophy. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Not one, but TWO singers will win and take home the winner's trophy this season! Can you guess?

Before the grand finale, let's take a look at 5 times when fans raised questions and were left disappointed by the judges. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: KKK11 contestant Rahul Vaidya's fans demand apology from the channel, Netizens want Shilpa Shetty back on Super Dancer Chapter 4 and more

's disappearance

Popular singer and Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar has been missing from the show for quite some time now. She has been spending quality time with her husband Rohanpreet Singh and her family. There are various rumors related to Neha's sudden disappearance from the show. It seems as Neha will not be part of the grand finale.

Sob stories

Indian Idol 12 fans have been brutally slamming the judges of the show for constantly selling fake sob stories of the contestants. People even vented out their anger and were disappointed over the show. They even felt that the makers of the show have lost the original plot and are gradually following the footsteps of a daily soap opera.

Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal's fake love angle

Since the start of the show, audiences have been showering love on Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal's spectacular performances. The netizens lost their calm and now the fake love angle between Pawandeep and Arunita has irked everyone.

For being biased towards Arunita and not praising Pawandeep enough

In the last weekend episode, Pawandeep sang Tu Hi Re and audiences fell in love with his magical voice. They slammed the judges for not giving him 'mausam badal diya' tag and being partial towards Arunita Kanjilal.

For unfair eliminations

Apart from the above controversies, the show has faced the heat of the fans for eliminating strong contenders like Nachiket Lele, Sahil Solanki, Ashish Kulkarni, and Sawai Bhatt.