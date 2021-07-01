Indian Idol 12: From Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya and other contestants, who will be the top 4 finalists? – Vote now

Indian Idol season 12 is one of the most popular singing reality shows that has managed to gab audiences' attention with their amazing contestants. The grand finale of Indian Idol is just around the corner and India will get its top 4 contestants who will then battle for the trophy. After the recent elimination of Sawai Bhatt and Anjali Gaikwad, the show now has 7 contestants left. Who do you think will make it to the top 4 list. Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya, Nihal Tauro, Mohd. Danish, Ashish Kulkarni, and Sayli Kamble are on the top 7 list now. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: From fake love angle to shocking revelations from celeb judges, 7 reasons why the show is facing continuous ire from fans

Shanmukha Priya is one of the strongest contenders in the show, while Pawandeep Rajan is known for his spectacular performances. Nihal Tauro has established a name for himself in the show, Arunita Kanjilal is known for her melodious voice, Ashish Kulkarni is known for his electrifying energy on the show. Md. Danish is quite versatile, Sayli Kambli has mesmerized viewers with her magical voice. The show is judged by 's songstress sister, , , and . Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal and other contestants sent home by the makers for THIS reason

Vote now for your top 4 contestants: Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal surviving in the show due to their 'love angle'? Here’s what fans have to say – view poll results