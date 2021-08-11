Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: Celeb judges, superstar guests, dhamakedaar performances and more - Here's a sneak peek into all that is going to happen on the big day

The most awaited finales of the popular singing reality show Indian Idol season 12 is all set to air on August 15. The viewers will witness a longest-running finale episode which will be 12 hours long starting from noon to midnight. The makers of the show are leaving no stones unturned in making their finale a grand success. The top six contestants will compete for the last time to win the title. The race is on between Nihal Tauro, Mohd Danish, Sayli Kamble, Shamukhapriya, Pawandeep Rajan, and Arunita Kanjilal. The finalist has always managed to mesmerize viewers with their exceptional voices and performances. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan drop MAJOR hint about Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal's real relationship

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

The makers of the show have released a promo of their #GreatestFinaleEver and viewers get a glimpse of the D-day. Several popular Bollywood celebs will be gracing the show with their presence and add charm to the finale day with their amazing performances that will set the stage on fire. The finale episode of Indian Idol season 12 will be a star-studded night and singing maestros from the film industry will give stunning performances. , , Annu Kapoor, Javel Ali, , , and judges , , will be seen at the finale. Also Read - Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0: Angry fans slam makers for ruining the 90's Kumar Sanu-Alka Yagnik classic; say, 'Total Balatkaar'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Moreover, Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and will come to promote their upcoming patriotic film Shershaah on the show. The viewers will also get to see all the contestants of this season creating magic once again on the stage. Sawai Bhatt, Ashish Kulkarni, and others will perform on the stage and fill your hearts with love. Judges Sonu and Himesh will be seen performing. Host and will play trivia games with the contestants. Also Read - Aditya Narayan reveals his father Udit Narayan got angry at him when he tried to flirt with Alka Yagnik

In the promo, Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan perform together and sing 'Ladki badi anjani hai' from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Alka Yagnik is then seen teasing Arunita and Pawandeep as she says, "Yeh jo pyaar hai woh hai dosti wala."

In the next promo, we see Pawandeep seen dancing with actress Kiara on the song, Burj Khalifa from her film. Moreover, there will be a Qawwali session wherein Sunny Hindustani, Salman Ali, Mohammad Danish and Sawai Bhatt will perform.

Looks like the grand finale of Indian Idol 12 is going to be extremely fun! Get ready to witness the magic.