Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: Netizens mesmerized by Arunita Kanjilal's performance; laud her 'singing prowess'

The singing reality shows Indian Idol season 12 is one of the most popular shows on TV. The top finalists – Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Nihal Tauro, Sayli Kamble, Mohd Danish, and Shanmukhapriya are all set to have a last musical extravaganza wherein they will compete against each other. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale LIVE UPDATES: Vishal Dadlani praises Pawandeep Rajan's singing; says 'You are a genuine star'

The top finalist Arunita Kanjilal leaves everyone mesmerized with her singing. Judge gets teary-eyed as Arunita starts singing and seems to be quite impressed with her exceptional performance. Arunita sings 'Deewani Mastani' song and other peppy tracks. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 winner to get Rs 25 lakh: A look at the past winners of the singing reality show and the money they took home

Not just the judges or the contestants, the netizens are totally impressed by Arunita's powerful performance. Within no time, Arunita's fans flooded the Twitter page as they praised her soulful performance. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 winner: Shanmukhapriya beats Pawandeep Rajan, Mohd Danish, Arunita Kanjilal; wins the season

Here's how netizens reacted to Arunita's performance:

What a "finale performance" by Arunita today! I've literally run out of words to describe her singing prowess.She has proved again and again that she is the best! God bless her#indianidol2021 @SonyTV @fremantle_india #ArunitaKanjilal @ArunitaO @ArunitaF #IndianIdol12GrandFinale pic.twitter.com/s5sxWF7qQP — Dr Suhas Naik (@Dr_SuhasNaik) August 15, 2021

Watching indian idol with full mood.? What an extraordinay tribute by #Arunitakanjilal to her idol @shreyaghoshal on #IndianIdol today. My heart filled with happiness, enough love & care. Today has seen one of the bestest performance by this contestant. Tottally overwhelmed.♥ — Sonali Projapoti #TeamShreya (@SonaSsg) August 15, 2021

#ArunitaKanjilal is looking very beautiful today?? The way she sang Devdas song is unbelievable. Her voice is magic???? If #IndianIdol will be fair enough then Arunita will definitely win #IndianIdol12?? pic.twitter.com/yavlUcdMAM — Puja????? (@Beingrealbeing) August 15, 2021