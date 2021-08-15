Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: Netizens mesmerized by Arunita Kanjilal's performance; laud her 'singing prowess'

The singing reality shows Indian Idol season 12 is one of the most popular shows on TV. The top finalists – Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Nihal Tauro, Sayli Kamble, Mohd Danish, and Shanmukhapriya are all set to have a last musical extravaganza wherein they will compete against each other. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale LIVE UPDATES: Vishal Dadlani praises Pawandeep Rajan's singing; says 'You are a genuine star'
The top finalist Arunita Kanjilal leaves everyone mesmerized with her singing. Judge Sonu Kakkar gets teary-eyed as Arunita starts singing and seems to be quite impressed with her exceptional performance. Arunita sings 'Deewani Mastani' song and other peppy tracks. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 winner to get Rs 25 lakh: A look at the past winners of the singing reality show and the money they took home
Not just the judges or the contestants, the netizens are totally impressed by Arunita's powerful performance. Within no time, Arunita's fans flooded the Twitter page as they praised her soulful performance. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 winner: Shanmukhapriya beats Pawandeep Rajan, Mohd Danish, Arunita Kanjilal; wins the season
Here's how netizens reacted to Arunita's performance:
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.