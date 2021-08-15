Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: Social media has a field day as the 12-hour episode clashes with the India vs England test match; fill Twitter with funny memes

The singing reality show Indian Idol season 12 is coming to an end and currently, the contestants, judges, singing maestros, and eliminated contestants are making viewers entertained with their singing skills. The finale episode is 12 hours long and it is one of the 'greatest finales ever'. Ali, Raghav Sachar, , Annu Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, , and various other Bollywood celebs will be gracing the finale episode with their presence. But recently, the netizens have had a field day and share funny reactions to the 12-hour long finale. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 winner: Pawandeep Rajan's reaction to Arunita Kanjilal winning the trophy will win your heart [Exclusive]

The Indian Idol 12 finale was clashing with the Indian vs England test match and social media users have followed Twitter with various funny and relatable memes.

Aditya shanupriya singing together is 3rd lehar of corona ???#IndianIdol — pakchikpak (@cutlebaba) August 15, 2021

#IndianIdol is ending today me right now pic.twitter.com/gOzsPJTYGQ — Debojit Nath {टीम JSR} (@Deb22dn) August 15, 2021

My reaction when my mom said she won’t give tv remote for next 12 hours as she wants to watch #IndianIdolFinale when i need to watch #IndvsEng test match. #IndianIdol pic.twitter.com/pYVWu4Lktg — AFwaN (@afwanlefthander) August 15, 2021

Indian idol ka finale 12 ghante ka hai ?

Poore din wahi rahega TV pe 3 din se maa bol rakhi hain, aaj ka din TV unka, I just didn't know ki when she said din, she meant 12 hours ??#IndianIdol pic.twitter.com/MOlKXQHZi7 — A ?? (@ignored_vyakti) August 15, 2021

The finale episode of Indian Idol 12 started with contestants paying tribute to the Indian Army, Navy, Airforce, and other Defence forces. The Indian Idol 12 finalists are Pawandeep Rajan, Nihal Tauro, Shanmukha Priya, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble and Mohd Danish. The finale show is hosted by singer and and judged by , , and .