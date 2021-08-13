Indian Idol 12: Just before the grand finale, Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal confess their dil and dosti ki baat

Since the start of Indian Idol season 12, contestants Arunita Kanjilal and Pawandeep Rajan have always managed to grab audiences' attention with their true friendship, strong bond, and unmatched chemistry that is making us fall in love with them.