Indian Idol 12: Just before the grand finale, Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal confess their dil and dosti ki baat

Indian Idol 12’s ‘Greatest Finale Ever’ is all set for its 12-hour long grand finale on August 15. As the grand finale day is coming near, the speculations on who will win the trophy this season has already started gaining momentum on social media. The race is now between six contestants including Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, Shanmukhapriya, Nihal Tauro, or Sayli Kamble who will compete with each other for the last time. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 GRAND FINALE: Teasers of Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Kumar Sanu, Mika Singh and others' performances raise expectations

Since the start of Indian Idol season 12, contestants Arunita Kanjilal and Pawandeep Rajan have grabbed audiences' attention with their true friendship, strong bond, and unmatched chemistry that is making us fall in love with them. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: Celeb judges, superstar guests, dhamakedaar performances and more - Here's a sneak peek into all that is going to happen on the big day

The top finalist Arunita and Pawandeep are all set to fight for the last time against each other at the grand finale. The makers of the show are releasing several promos of their grand finale and famous singer can be seen referring to Pawandeep and Arunita's relationship which resembles a deep friendship. Alka said, “Ye pyaar hai dosti wala.” Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan drop MAJOR hint about Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal's real relationship

However, in a recent interview, both Arunita and Pawandeep dismissed the rumors of them dating and said that they are close friends. Speaking to Indian Express, Arunita said that “Honestly, we are very close friends. And I share the same equation with my other co-contestants too. It’s a show, and a lot of things are done just for fun. I think people shouldn’t take everything seriously.”

Even Pawandeep said that they are young and are totally career-oriented now. The relationship is not a priority for him, as of now. He even further said that he would love to stay friends with Arunita till they grow old.

Indian Idol 12 is judged by , , and .