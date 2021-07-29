Indian Idol 12: Kareena Kapoor Khan's elder son Taimur Ali Khan surprises his nana Randhir Kapoor with a special gift

The most popular and loved singing reality show Indian Idol season 12 has been gaining a lot of attention with its finale around. The show has got its top 6 contestants including Pawandeep Rajan, Mohd Danish, Nihal Tauro, Sayli Kamble, Arunita Kanjilal, and Shanmukha Priya. The finale of Indian Idol 12 will premiere on August 15. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Neha Kakkar won't be a part of the grand finale – here’s why

In the upcoming weekend, viewers will get to see veteran actor and the contestants will celebrate the ‘Randhir Kapoor Special’ episode by singing his blockbuster songs. In the episode, Randhir Kapoor's grandson , son of Saif Ali Khan, and sent him a sweet special gift. Taimur had sent his nana a hand-made greeting card that read, "I love you, Nana. Take Care.” Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Aditya Narayan and others join the 'Baspan Ka Pyaar' trend and it’s hilarious – watch video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Post seeing Taimur's gift, Randhir Kapoor felt happy and said, "Thank you very much for sharing this with me, thank you very much. After the shoot, I will directly go and meet him. Just like how every grandparent loves their grandkids more (asal se zyada sood pasand hai), similarly, I love my grandchildren more than Karisma and Kareena. Because they are my grand-kids." Also Read - Indian Idol 12 grand finale: Aditya Narayan has a surprise treat planned for Pawandeep Rajan and Ashish Kulkarni's fans – Deets here [Exclusive]

Indian Idol 12 is hosted by along with the judges , , and .