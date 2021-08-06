Indian Idol 12: Not Pawandeep Rajan but the real battle for the winner's trophy will be between Arunita Kanjilal and Mohd Danish? - watch

Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Nihal Tauro, Shanmukhapriya, Mohd Danish and Sayli Kamble are the ones who have made it so far.