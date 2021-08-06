Indian Idol 12: Not Pawandeep Rajan but the real battle for the winner's trophy will be between Arunita Kanjilal and Mohd Danish? - watch

As we inch closer to the Indian Idol 12 finale, the wait to know which of the singers will lift the winner's trophy this season is getting more and more difficult. However, before the grand finale on August 15, the upcoming semi-finale will be something to truly look forward to. For one, we will see one contestant out of the remaining six get eliminated, giving us our final Top 5. Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Nihal Tauro, Shanmukhapriya, Mohd Danish and Sayli Kamble are the ones who have made it so far. However, from 's reactions to the performances at the semi-finals, we feel it will be Arunita Kanjilal and Mohd Danish who are the biggest competitors for the winner's tag on Indian Idol 12. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: SHOCKING! Not Sayli Kamble, but THIS contestant will get eliminated before the grand finale

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

The two have mesmerised KJo and he has in fact welcomed them into the Dharma family, giving them an offer to sing for him already. Well, this might comes as a big heartbreak for Pawandeep Rajan fans. But looking at what happened at the semi-finale, we feel that the asli battle is between Arunita and Mohd Danish. What do you think? Also Read - Indian Idol 12: SHOCKING! Fans want this contestant to get eliminated in the semi-finals - view poll results

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Meanwhile, there have been reports that Sayli Kamble will get eliminated in the semi-finale, giving us the final Top 5 contestants for this season. However, a viral picture doing the rounds on social media hints at the fact that it may actually be Shanmukhapriya who will be eliminated. A picture of Indian Idol 12 contestants and the crew has all the contestants but Shanmukhapriya is missing from the frame. The singer had been receiving a lot of trolling since the past many weeks, with fans calling her an over the top performer who screams more, sings less. Well, it remains to be seen who finally make it to the Top 5. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more updates on Indian Idol 12. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: From facing brutal trolling to being called an Oscar level performer, Shanmukhapriya's journey has been a rollercoaster ride — view pics