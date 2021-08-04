Indian Idol 12: Not Shanmukhapriya or Mohd Danish, THIS contestant has been declared as the winner

The singing reality shows Indian Idol season 12 is nearing its grand finale and viewers will get their winner on August 15. Well, the show has got its top six contestants including Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukha Priya, Mohammad Danish, Nihal Tauro, and Sayli Kamble. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: 5 times when fans raised questions and were left disappointed by the judges

The makers of the show have promised to have a grand finale of 12 hours. On the other hand, the contestants are leaving no stones unturned in securing their place in the top 3 list. Though the makers did not announce the Indian Idol season 12 winner yet, the netizens seem to have decided the winner already.

Recently, we created a poll and asked Indian Idol 12 fans who they think will grab the trophy among Arunita and Pawandeep? Both Pawandeep and Arunita have managed to be in news with their fake love angle but have received a tremendous amount of love for their exceptional performances. Pawandeep and Arunita share a good bond and their pictures speak volumes about their true friendship.

Time and again, Arunita and Pawandeep have proved why they deserve to be on the top of the game. The poll result is out and 67% of people have voted for Pawandeep while 33% want to see Arunita winning this season.

Take a look at the poll result:

We cannot wait to see what unfolds at the semi-finals and fans' reaction to the elimination. Till then, stay tuned to BollywoodLife for all the updates on your favorite singing reality show.