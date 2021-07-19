Indian Idol 12: OMG! The top 3 finalists are in and Pawandeep Rajan hasn't made it – view poll result

Indian Idol season 12 is one of the most popular and loved singing reality show on TV that has been gaining a lot of attention these days. The grand finale of Indian Idol is just around the corner and India will get its top 4 contestants who will then battle for the trophy. Post elimination of Ashish Kulkarni, the show now has 6 contestants left icnlduing Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya, Nihal Tauro, Mohd. Danish, and Sayli Kamble. Also Read - TRP Report week 27: Anupamaa BREAKS RECORDS; Indian Idol 12 and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah maintain their spots

Well, we had asked the fans who they think will be in the top 3. With six contestants left, are you team boys or team girls? Well, the verdict is out and 45% have voted for Pawandeep Rajan, Danish, and Nihal Tauro, while 55% have voted for Sayli Kamble, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya.

Have a look at the results below:

Contestant Ashish was with Shanmukhapriya in the danger zone. The viewers have been slamming the makers for eliminating Ashish over Shanmukhapriya. Netizens even told the makers to get back Ashish as they felt he deserved to be in the Top 3.

is seen judging the show along with and . Anu Malik was removed in the past seasons after several women accused him of the #MeToo movement.

