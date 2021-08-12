Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal or Shamukhapriya - who will pick the winner's trophy? Ex-contestants pick their favourites

The singing reality shows Indian Idol season 12 is gearing up for its #greatestGrandFinaleEver. The finale episode of the show will take place on August 15 and will be a 12-hour long episode, starting from noon to midnight. The show has got its top six contestants including Pawandeep Rajan, Sayali Kamble, Nihal Tauro, Mohd Danish, Shamukhapriya, and Arunita Kanjilal who will be fighting hard to win the trophy. Also Read - Indian Idol ex-contestants Abhijeet Sawant, Amit Sana on the show’s overdramatic content and controversies: ‘Isko Bigg Boss nahi banana chahiye’

The audiences are eagerly waiting to know who will win the battle and grab the trophy. Earlier, host expressed his wish to see a female contestant win this season. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: On a scale of 1-5, how excited are you for the Karan Johar-hosted show? VOTE NOW

Well, recently the former Indian Idol contestants including , Amit Sana, and others revealed their favourite contestants from Indian Idol season 12. In a conversation with Times Of India, Indian Idol season 1 winner Abhijeet Sawant declared his winner as, “Pawandeep; he is a complete package.” Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Was Indian Idol 1 winner Abhijeet Sawant approached for the show? The singer answers

Singer Amit Sana wants Shamukhapriya to win Indian Idol 12. He said that “For me, someone who looks fully prepared and should win is Shanmukhapriya.” Whereas, singer Aditi Paul could not pick between “Pawandeep or Arunita…”.

The finale of Indian Idol season 12 will witness the majority of singer maestros from the industry including , , who will set the stage on fire with their exceptional performances. The singers will re-create their 90's magic once again. Are you ready to witness the never seen before the grand finale? Who are you supporting among these top 6 finalist? Stay tuned for more updates on Indian Idol season 12.