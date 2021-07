One of the most popular singing reality shows Indian Idol season 12 has grabbed audiences' attention with the exceptional performances of the contestants. The grand finale of Indian Idol is just around the corner and the top 4 contestants will fight for the trophy. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Bollywood's iconic on-screen jodi Dharmendra and Anita Raaj to grace the show

After the recent elimination of Ashish Kulkarni, the show now has 6 contestants left. Who do you think will make it to the top 3 list? Pawandeep Rajan, Mohd Danish, Nihal Tauro, Sayli Kamble, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukha Priya are in the top 6 list now. Are you team boys or team girls?

Contestant Shanmukha Priya is one of the strongest contenders in the show who has always showcased her versatility, while Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal mesmerizes everyone with their magical voices. Nihal Tauro is known for his spectacular performances, Md. Danish is known for his Sufi singing and Sayli Kambli is known for her electrifying energy.

Vote now for your top 3 contestants: