Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan or Arunita Kanjilal - who do you think will win the trophy this season?

The most popular and loved singing reality show Indian Idol season 12 has been creating a lot of buzz since its inception. The show is finally inching towards its finale and viewers will get their Indian Idol 12 on August 15. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: These BTS pics of Arunita Kanjilal, Pawandeep Rajan, Sayli Kamble, Shanmukhapriya and others are pure BFF goals

Well, the show has got its top six contestants including Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukha Priya, Mohammad Danish, Nihal Tauro, and Sayli Kamble. The contestants are leaving no stones unturned in giving the best performance. Well, the competition is getting tougher with each passing day. The top six contestants have time and again proved their signing by giving exceptional performances. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Fans SLAM judges for being biased towards Arunita Kanjilal and not praising Pawandeep Rajan despite his one of the best performances – view tweets

Who do you think will grab the trophy among Arunita and Pawandeep? Who are you supporting and voting for? Both Pawandeep and Arunita share a good bond and they are said to be a couple. The two have always managed to set the stage on fire with their duet performance. Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal look cute together and their BTS pictures from the sets of the show speak volumes about their bond. Arunita and Pawandeep have proved their ultimate singing skills and why they deserve to be on the top of the game. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Arunita Kanjilal and Pawandeep Rajan sweep fans off their feet with her tonight's performances on Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Tu Hi Re – read tweets

So, are you team Pawandeep or team Arunita? Vote now for your favorite. Stay tuned for more interesting updates on Indian Idol season 12 on Bollywodlife.com.