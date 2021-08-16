Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan's special plan for the winner's trophy will win your heart, YET AGAIN [Exclusive]

Indian Idol 12's winner is here! Pawandeep Rajan lifts the trophy and becomes the ultimate winner of the popular singing reality show Indian Idol season 12. The makers had planned a 12-hour long finale and had planned to create history. One of the longest seasons of Indian Idol 12 ended with a bang and set new standards for other reality shows. Pawandeep received a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh, Maruti Suzuki Swift car, and also was offered a recording contract by the music industry. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan reveals his first reaction on winning this season [Exclusive]

In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, the Indian Idol season 12 winner Pawandeep finally won the title and trophy along with rupees 25 lakhs and a swanky car. Just hours before the finale, he maintained and stuck to his plan, when he spoke to us exclusively minutes after the grand finale. He said, "We all have won. The trophy belongs to all of us. We all will take turns and keep it with us for one month, before passing it on."

The race was between these 6 finalists including Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, Shanmukhapriya, Nihal Tauro aand Sayli Kamble who competed against each other till the end. For the 12-hour-long 'Greatest Finale Ever' episode of Indian Idol 12, several singing maestros marked their presence on the stage. Singers like Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik, Sadhana Sargam, Javed Ali, rapper Mika Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, and Kiara Advani, Annu Kapoor, and others entertained the audience with their presence.

Arunita Kanjilal emerged as the first runner-up while Sayli Kamble was the second runner-up. Mohd Danish stood in fourth place. Nihal Tauro and Shanmukhapriya grabbed the fifth and sixth positions respectively.