Indian Idol 12: Sayli Kamble to be eliminated in the semi-finals? Pawandeep Rajan, Mohd Danish, Arunita Kanjilal, Shamukhapriya, Nikal Tauro in Top 5 [Exclusive]

With just a few days until the Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale, the excitement is on an all time high. Right now, there are six contestants who have come this far: Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, Shanmukhapriya, Nihal Tauro and Sayli Kamble.