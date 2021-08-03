Indian Idol 12: Sayli Kamble to be eliminated in the semi-finals? Pawandeep Rajan, Mohd Danish, Arunita Kanjilal, Shamukhapriya, Nikal Tauro in Top 5 [Exclusive]

With just a few days until the Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale, the excitement is on an all time high. Fans who have been hooked to the show since weeks, are now waiting with bated breath to know which of the remaining six participants will take home the trophy and cash prize. Right now, there are six contestants who have come this far: Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, Shanmukhapriya, Nihal Tauro and Sayli Kamble. However, before we reach the finale, there is semi-finals that all the contestants will have to go through. To be graced by Bigg Boss OTT host , the semi-final of Indian Idol 12 will be held in the coming weekend. To make things more exciting, there will be an elimination as well, giving us all the Top 5 finalists of this season, who will then battle it out in the grand finale to be held on August 15, 2021. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: Here's how the Covid-19 pandemic forced the makers to change their extravagant plans

As per our sources privy to details of the show, it is Sayli Kamble who will be eliminated, leaving Pawandeep, Arunita, Danish, Nihal and Shanmukhapriya in the Top 5. This can come as a shock to many fans, as in a poll conducted by BollywoodLife, most had voted for Team Girls (Arunita, Sayli, Shanmukhapriya) being on a stronger footing and closer to the winner's trophy than Team Boys (Pawandeep, Danish, Nihal). We cannot wait to see what unfolds at the semi-finals and fans' reaction to the elimination.

Meanwhile, the grand finale is going to be a one of its kind events with the show running for a whole of 12 hours from 12 pm to 12 am on Independence Day 2021. Past winners. all the contestants of Indian Idol 12 and a lot of celeb judges are expected to make it a grand affair. Till then, stay tuned to BollywoodLife for all the updates on your favourite singing reality show.