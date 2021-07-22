Indian Idol 12: Shanmukhapriya may be trollers favourite, but she's a hit with Bollywood celebs - here's proof

The singing reality shows Indian Idol season 12 has grabbed all the limelight and is in news for all right reasons. The show has got its top 6 contestants including Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya, Nihal Tauro, Mohd. Danish, and Sayli Kamble. Also Read - Raj Kundra porn films case: Not just Shilpa Shetty, these celeb judges too had to exit reality shows overnight due to shocking reasons

The contestants get opportunities to perform with celebrities who grace the show with their presence. One such lucky contestant is Shanmukha Priya, who has performed with celebrities on the set of the show. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Will Mohd Danish or Nihal Tauro get eliminated in the coming week? Here's what we know

AR Rahman is an Indian film composer, record producer, singer, and songwriter who graced Indian Idol 12 as a judge. He praised Shanmukha Priya for her exceptional performance as she sang the ‘Mukkala Mukabla’ song. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: OMG! The top 3 finalists are in and Pawandeep Rajan hasn't made it – view poll result

Acclaimed Indian playback singer sang the ‘Dhan Te Nan’ song alongside Shanmukha Priya.

who is an Indian songwriter and music composer sang song with Shanmukha Priya.

The versatile singer and Shanmukha Priya's duet was described as a volcanic performance by the judges.

Bollywood evergreen actress asked Shanmukha Priya to dance and later joined her. is seen judging the show along with and .