Indian Idol 12: Shanmukhapriya may be trollers favourite, but she's a hit with Bollywood celebs - here's proof

The singing reality shows Indian Idol season 12 has grabbed all the limelight and is in news for all right reasons. The show has got its top 6 contestants including Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya, Nihal Tauro, Mohd. Danish, and Sayli Kamble.
The contestants get opportunities to perform with celebrities who grace the show with their presence. One such lucky contestant is Shanmukha Priya, who has performed with celebrities on the set of the show.
AR Rahman is an Indian film composer, record producer, singer, and songwriter who graced Indian Idol 12 as a judge. He praised Shanmukha Priya for her exceptional performance as she sang the 'Mukkala Mukabla' song.
Acclaimed Indian playback singer Sukhwinder Singh sang the ‘Dhan Te Nan’ song alongside Shanmukha Priya.
Vishal Dadlani who is an Indian songwriter and music composer sang Udta Punjab song with Shanmukha Priya.
The versatile singer Kumar Sanu and Shanmukha Priya's duet was described as a volcanic performance by the judges.
Bollywood evergreen actress Rekha asked Shanmukha Priya to dance and later joined her. Anu Malik is seen judging the show along with Sonu Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya.
