Indian Idol 12: SHOCKING! Not Sayli Kamble, but THIS contestant will get eliminated before the grand finale

Indian Idol season 12 is nearing its grand finale which is said to premiere on August 15 for 12 hours straight. The top 6 contestants of the show are Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, Nihal Tauro, Sayli Kamble and Shanmukha Priya. The makers are trying their best to make their finale a grand event and promise pure entertainment for 12 hours. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Not Pawandeep Rajan but the real battle for the winner's trophy will be between Arunita Kanjilal and Mohd Danish? - watch

In the upcoming weekend, popular filmmaker will come as a special guest in this semi finale episode and the contestants will celebrate 'Karan Johar special episode'. These contestants will sing songs from his films. Earlier there were reports, which state that contestant Sayli would get eliminated from the show before the grand finale. But according to recent reports, it is said Sayli has managed to make it to the top 5. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: SHOCKING! Fans want this contestant to get eliminated in the semi-finals - view poll results

If reports are believed to be true, then Shanmukhapriya is going to get eliminated before the grand finale. Well, there is a picture that is going viral on social media. The makers of the show have decided to shoot several portions of the finale episode in advance. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: From facing brutal trolling to being called an Oscar level performer, Shanmukhapriya's journey has been a rollercoaster ride — view pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pawandeep.Arunita ❤ (@pawandeep.arunita2718)

In this picture, there is Sayli, Arunita, Pawandeep, Nihal, and Danish seen. Shanmukhapriya seems to be missing from the snap. We can also see Indian Idol 5 winner Shriram Chandra, famous folk singer Mame Khan in the picture along with ex-Indian Idol contestants Sawai Bhat and Ashish Kulkarni.

Well, there is no official announcement made by the makers about Shanmukhapriya's elimination. What do you think, who will get eliminated in the semi-finale? Stay tuned for more updates on Indian Idol season 12.