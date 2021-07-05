Indian Idol 12 Top 4 finalists: Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble, Ashish Kulkarni make it to the list - view poll result

The most popular singing reality show, Indian Idol season 12 is gaining a lot of attention these days. The grand finale of Indian Idol is just around the corner and India will get its top 4 contestants who will then battle for the trophy. Post elimination of Sawai Bhatt and Anjali Gaikwad, the show now has 7 contestants left icnlduing Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya, Nihal Tauro, Mohd. Danish, Ashish Kulkarni, and Sayli Kamble. Also Read - TRP Report Week 25: Indian Idol 12 ratings improve courtesy Father's Day episode; Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah loses some love
Well, we had asked the fans who they think will be in the top 4. Well, the verdict is out and 33% have voted for Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble, Ashish Kulkarni, while 29% have voted for Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Danish and Shanmukhapriya. Have a look at the results below: Also Read - Indian Idol 12: From Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya and other contestants, who will be the top 4 finalists? – Vote now
Also Read - Indian Idol 12: From fake love angle to shocking revelations from celeb judges, 7 reasons why the show is facing continuous ire from fans
Anu Malik is seen judging the show along with Sonu Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya. Anu Malik was removed in the past seasons after several women accused him in the #MeToo movement. Singer Sona Mohapatra recently tweeted that how it is India's shame that Anu Malik is still on the seat and tagged Smriti Irani.
