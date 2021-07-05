Indian Idol 12 Top 4 finalists: Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble, Ashish Kulkarni make it to the list - view poll result

The most popular singing reality show, Indian Idol season 12 is gaining a lot of attention these days. The grand finale of Indian Idol is just around the corner and India will get its top 4 contestants who will then battle for the trophy. Post elimination of Sawai Bhatt and Anjali Gaikwad, the show now has 7 contestants left icnlduing Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya, Nihal Tauro, Mohd. Danish, Ashish Kulkarni, and Sayli Kamble. Also Read - TRP Report Week 25: Indian Idol 12 ratings improve courtesy Father's Day episode; Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah loses some love

Well, we had asked the fans who they think will be in the top 4. Well, the verdict is out and 33% have voted for Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble, Ashish Kulkarni, while 29% have voted for Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Danish and Shanmukhapriya. Have a look at the results below: Also Read - Indian Idol 12: From Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya and other contestants, who will be the top 4 finalists? – Vote now

Also Read - Indian Idol 12: From fake love angle to shocking revelations from celeb judges, 7 reasons why the show is facing continuous ire from fans

is seen judging the show along with and . Anu Malik was removed in the past seasons after several women accused him in the #MeToo movement. Singer recently tweeted that how it is India's shame that Anu Malik is still on the seat and tagged .

Stay tuned for more updates on Indian Idol season 12.